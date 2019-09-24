Ward (hamstring) is uncertain to play in Week 4 against the Ravens, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

Ward pulled a hamstring in practice late last week and wasn't available for the Browns' Week 3 loss to the Rams. Fellow starter Greedy Williams also pulled a hamstring in the same practice and he's also of uncertain status at present - which is not good news ahead of a date with Lamar Jackson and company. On the bright side, starting safety Damarious Randall is out of concussion protocol as of Tuesday and he at least seems likely to suit up Sunday.