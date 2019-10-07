Ward (hamstring) isn't expected to play in Sunday's game versus the 49ers, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Ward will likely join Greedy Williams (hamstring) on the sidelines for this prime-time outing. This will be the third straight game the duo misses. Even without their two starting corners, the Browns haven't allowed more than 254 passing yards in a game. In their place, TJ Carrie and Terrance Mitchell will continue to start at cornerback.

