Browns' Denzel Ward: Will miss rest of game
Ward (hip) won't return to Sunday's game versus the Chiefs, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
The rookie first-round pick made one tackle before leaving the contest, bringing his total to 40 stops, nine pass breakups and three interceptions in the team's first nine games. The Week 11 bye can't come soon enough, since starting corner E.J. Gaines has been diagnosed with a concussion as well.
