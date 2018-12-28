Ward (concussion) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Ward will have missed three of the season's final four games has he's dealt with a pair of concussions. The 21-year-old will finish his rookie season with 53 tackles (41 solo), three interception and a forced fumble in 13 games. Terrence Mitchell and Phillip Gaines should see increased snaps at cornerback in his absence.