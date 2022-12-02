Ward doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against Houston, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Ward landed on the injury report Wednesday as a limited participant due to ankle and hamstring injuries and was downgraded to a non-participant Thursday before logging another limited session Friday. However, his lack of participation appears to have been precautionary, as the starting cornerback won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's matchup. Across eight appearances, the fifth-year cornerback has totaled 38 tackles, seven pass defenses, one interception and one forced fumble.