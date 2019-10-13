Ward (hamstring) is on the inactive list for the Week 6 matchup against Seattle.

This was the plan all along for Ward, who only saw the practice field on a limited basis this week. With a bye week on tap Week 7, there was no reason to rush the starting cornerback back to action. According to Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The FAN, T.J. Carrie will draw the start in his stead.