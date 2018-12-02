Ward (concussion) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Ward will miss the rest of Sunday's tilt against the Texans and will remain sidelined until he's able to clear the league-mandated concussion protocol. Phillip Gaines will receive an increased workload until Ward is eventually able to retake the field.

