Ward was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a hip injury, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Ward played every single defensive snap during the Browns' Week 5 loss to the Vikings, finishing with three tackles (two solo) and one pass defense. He appears to have picked up a hip injury in the process, but the veteran corner will likely play against the Steelers on Sunday unless he suffers a setback over the coming days. Ward has recorded 13 tackles (10 solo) and four pass defenses (including one interception) through the first five games of the regular season.