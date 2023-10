The Browns signed Jackson to the active roster Saturday.

Jackson has been on Cleveland's practice squad since Week 3 after suiting up the first two weeks of the season. With Kareem Hunt (thigh) questionable for Week 7, it looks like the Browns are opting to add depth in the backfield. Jackson accumulated 14 yards on 13 carries to go along with 14 yards through the air on five receptions during his two games earlier this year.