Browns' Deon King: Promoted to active roster
King was signed to the Browns' active roster from their practice squad Tuesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
King's promotion comes after the team placed linebacker Dominique Alexander (knee) on injured reserve. King will serve as a depth option at linebacker while also potentially taking on Alexander's reps on special teams.
More News
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 WR Rankings
He hasn't been quite as explosive as expected, but our experts aren't close to giving up on...
-
Week 5 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 5 QB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for Week 5 at the QB position.
-
Week 5 RB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for the running back position.
-
Waiver Wire: Tons of needs, options
Latavius Murray, Aaron Jones, Alex Collins and Alvin Kamara are the running backs to target...