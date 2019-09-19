Browns' D'Ernest Johnson: Back to third on depth chart
With Dontrell Hilliard (concussion) returning to practice, according to Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, Johnson becomes third on the running back depth chart leading up Week 3 against the Rams.
Johnson was a respectable fill-in last week as the primary backup to Nick Chubb, catching three passes for 42 yards and adding eight yards on the ground. During the Browns' Week 1 loss, when all of their backs were healthy, Johnson was limited to just nine snaps (12 percent).
