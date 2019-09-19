With Dontrell Hilliard (concussion) returning to practice, according to Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, Johnson becomes third on the running back depth chart leading up Week 3 against the Rams.

Johnson was a respectable fill-in last week as the primary backup to Nick Chubb, catching three passes for 42 yards and adding eight yards on the ground. During the Browns' Week 1 loss, when all of their backs were healthy, Johnson was limited to just nine snaps (12 percent).