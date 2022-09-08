Johnson will back up Demetric Felton as the kickoff returner, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Johnson returned six kicks for 139 yards in 2021, third on the team behind Anthony Schwartz and Felton. He proved to an effective back when given a chance last season, but the Browns open with the healthy tandem of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.
