Johnson's role with the Browns could change as rumors pick up about the team trading Kareem Hunt before next Tuesday's 4:00 pm trade dealine, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The report doesn't get into specific trade partners interested in Hunt, but Cleveland is reportedly seeking a fourth-round draft pick as a starting point for discussions. Both Johnson and Hunt are on expiring contracts, making each of them a possible trade piece. Hunt's role has dwindled the last two weeks -- a total of 10 touches Weeks 6 and 7 after averaging more than 11 per game over the first five weeks. If the Browns trade Hunt, Johnson would move up to second on the depth chart. If Johnson is traded, the team trading for him presumably would have a bigger role waiting for him. Per usual, Johnson is listed as third at running back on the Browns' unofficial depth chart and as the primary kickoff returner for Monday night's game against the Bengals.