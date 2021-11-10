Johnson will make another start in the event teammate Nick Chubb (illness) isn't reinstated from the reserve/COVID-19 list before Sunday's game in New England, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Johnson's previous start, Week 7 against Denver, yielded 22 carries for 146 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 22 yards on 69 percent snap share, while backups Demetric Felton and John Kelly combined for just four carries and three targets. A full repeat is a lot to ask in New England, but it is a safe guess that Johnson will have a busy afternoon if Chubb doesn't end up playing. In order to suit up, Chubb needs to return negative tests on back-to-back days, after initially testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday morning.