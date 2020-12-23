Johnson (groin) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Johnson ran out last Sunday's win over the Giants to provide Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt with some rest, logging four carries for 24 yards, but he appears to have gotten nicked up in the process. He'll have two more chances to upgrade his activity ahead of Week 16's road game against the Jets.
