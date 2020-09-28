Johnson entered Sunday's game as the primary returner after JoJo Natson left in the second quarter due to a knee injury.
Johnson gained zero yards on one punt return in the third quarter. He's played just three percent of the offensive snaps in 2020, so any contributions Johnson can make are likely on special teams.
