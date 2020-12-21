Johnson has four carries for 24 yards and returned one kickoff for 16 yards in Sunday's 20-6 win over the Giants.
Johnson had his first carries since Week 8, finishing the game on the Browns' final drive. Since Nick Chubb returned from an injury following a Week 9 bye, Johnson's been relegated to kick return duty.
