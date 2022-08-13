Johnson rushed for no gain on three attempts and lost a fumble in Friday's 24-13 preseason win over the Jaguars.

Johnson got the start with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt sitting out the preseason opener, but the 26-year-old running back failed to capitalize on the opportunity. While Johnson played well when injuries cleared a starting role for him last season, his touches will likely be limited as long as Cleveland's top two backs are present and healthy, and this outing did little to bolster Johnson's case for more touches. He'll look to rebound against the Eagles on Aug. 21 in Cleveland's next preseason game.