Browns' D'Ernest Johnson: Gathers two catches in loss
Johnson caught two of two targets for nine yards in Sunday's 38-15 loss to the Patriots in Week 6.
Johnson had his most significant contributions, but he remains a fringe player on offense. As long as Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are healthy, Johnson will play a limited role.
