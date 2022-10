Johnson played one snap on offense and 17 snaps on special teams in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Falcons in Week 4.

Johnson, who was inactive the first two weeks, saw his first action on offense in Week 4. He also helped replace the injured Jerome Ford (ankle) on kickoff returns. With Ford hitting injured reserve Tuesday, the Browns listed Johnson as Ford's replacement on the team's unofficial depth chart for Week 5 against the Chargers.