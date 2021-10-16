Johnson will serve as the second running back on the depth chart in Sunday's game against Arizona.

Nick Chubb (calf) has been ruled out of the game, which creates an opportunity for Johnson, who has played just eight snaps on offense in 2021. Kareem Hunt is slated to take the lead back role, but he was hampered by knee and wrist injuries during practice. Should those injuries hinder Hunt or get aggravated during the game, Johnson and Demetric Felton are poised to step in. Sunday's kickoff is at 4:05 PM ET.