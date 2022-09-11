Johnson (coach's decision) is inactive Week 1 against the Panthers.
With Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt both healthy and set to lead the backfield in the opening week, it appears the Browns won't require the services of Johnson, who racked up 534 yards and three touchdowns on the ground a season ago. Cleveland will keep fifth-round pick Jerome Ford active as the third running back, with the rookie likely poised to do more work on special teams, such as return kicks.
