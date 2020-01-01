Johnson returned two kickoffs for 76 yards and one punt for nine yards in a 33-23 loss to the Bengals in Week 17.

Johnson returned the opening kickoff 47 yards, setting up Cleveland's first score 81 seconds into the game. The 23-year-old running back had some early contributions on offense in 2019 while Dontrell Hilliard was sidelined due to a concussion and Kareem Hunt served an eight-game suspension. He mainly became a special teams contributor once those two backs were available. Johnson was the primary returner for the final two games after Hilliard sustained a season-ending knee injury. The all-purpose back from South Florida is under team control for another two seasons, so he's expected to compete for a job as the third running back and primary returner.