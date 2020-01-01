Browns' D'Ernest Johnson: Kickoff return leads to score
Johnson returned two kickoffs for 76 yards and one punt for nine yards in a 33-23 loss to the Bengals in Week 17.
Johnson returned the opening kickoff 47 yards, setting up Cleveland's first score 81 seconds into the game. The 23-year-old running back had some early contributions on offense in 2019 while Dontrell Hilliard was sidelined due to a concussion and Kareem Hunt served an eight-game suspension. He mainly became a special teams contributor once those two backs were available. Johnson was the primary returner for the final two games after Hilliard sustained a season-ending knee injury. The all-purpose back from South Florida is under team control for another two seasons, so he's expected to compete for a job as the third running back and primary returner.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Rookie review: WR rankings
Starting with A.J. Brown, rookie receivers delivered big for Fantasy managers, although not...
-
Rookie review: RB rankings
Josh Jacobs and Miles Sanders led a rookie running back class that fell well short of the sensational...
-
Top 10 RB rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 running back rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
12/31 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew makes their 2020 Fantasy resolutions, including new draft strategies...
-
Rookie review: QB rankings
The rookie quarterback class had its moments but isn't ready to impact many 2020 Fantasy drafts...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.