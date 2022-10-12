Johnson played 15 snaps on special teams in Week 5's 30-28 loss to the Chargers.
The Browns have kept Johnson under wrap the first five games of the season, making him inactive the first three weeks followed by mostly special-teams work (one offensive snap) in Weeks 4 and 5. And that work on special teams is not as a returner, despite Jerome Ford (ankle) being added to injured reserve. Cleveland's backfile duo of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt have been dominant on offense, so Johnson has no clear path at this time. Either an injury to one of the top backs or a trade is Johnson's best hope.