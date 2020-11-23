Johnson played one snap on offense and five special-team snaps in Sunday's 22-17 win over the Eagles.

While the Browns have become a run-dominant team, all the attention goes to Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Johnson's played one offensive snap since Chubb's return to the active roster Week 10. Johnson did lead the team in kickoff returns Sunday, getting two chances (40 yards) while rookie Donovan Peoples-Jones had one (30 yards).