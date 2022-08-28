Johnson had seven carries for 29 yards in Saturday's preseason finale against Chicago.
Johnson played in all three preseason games and logged his most time Saturday, getting on the field for 32 snaps. As was the case in the first two games, neither Nick Chubb nor Kareem Hunt played, as the Browns got a look at backs further down the depth chart. With quarterback Deshaun Watson set to miss the first 11 games of the season, Cleveland is expected to rely on its depth at running back. There had been speculation about trading Johnson or Hunt for a wide receiver to bolster a lack of proven options behind Amari Cooper, but the need for health and depth at running back might outweigh the luxury of an additional pass catcher.
