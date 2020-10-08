Johnson could handle a significant role on offense with Nick Chubb (knee) on IR and expected to miss about six weeks, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson worked alongside Kareem Hunt after Chubb was forced out of Cleveland's Week 4 win over the Cowboys, and he impressed while turning 13 carries into 95 yards. Though Kareem Hunt (groin) is the clear favorite to lead the Browns' backfield until late November, at which point Chubb could return, it wouldn't be out of the question for Johnson to see somewhere in the range of ten carries a week in one of the league's most potent rushing attacks. Additionally, Johnson would stand to inherit a hugely valuable role if Hunt were to exacerbate his groin injury.