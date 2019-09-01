Browns' D'Ernest Johnson: Makes roster

Johnson survived the final cuts and made the Browns roster.

Johnson played just three offensive snaps in preseason Week 4 but was the primary punt and kick returner for a second straight week. The return job appears to be his while Dontrell Hilliard, who was in the mix as a returner, is elevated to the No. 2 running back spot behind starter Nick Chubb.

