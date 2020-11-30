Johnson averaged 31 yards on three kickoff returns in Sunday's 27-25 win over Jacksonville.
Johnson, who played three snaps as a running back, has fallen off the offensive radar since Nick Chubb returned from a knee injury, but he's resurfaced as the Browns' primary kick returner. He had 43-yard and 32-yard returns that put the Browns in position to respond to Jacksonville scores with their own points. As long as Chubb and Kareem Hunt stay healthy, Johnson will have to make contributions on special teams.
More News
-
Browns' D'Ernest Johnson: Little use on offense•
-
Browns' D'Ernest Johnson: No carries with Nick Chubb's return•
-
Browns' D'Ernest Johnson: Three touches in loss•
-
Browns' D'Ernest Johnson: One touch in win•
-
Browns' D'Ernest Johnson: No room, little role in Week 6 loss•
-
Browns' D'Ernest Johnson: Modest production in win•