Browns' D'Ernest Johnson: Making plays in camp

Johnson worked with the second team during Monday's practice and had two large runs, Scott Patsko of Cleveland.com reports.

With Duke Johnson having been traded to Houston, opportunity knocks for Johnson to carve out a reserve role behind Nick Chubb, at least while Kareem Hunt serves his eight-game suspension. Johnson will compete to carve out backup reps alongside Dontrell Hilliard.

