Browns' D'Ernest Johnson: Moves up depth chart
Johnson had one carry for 13 yards and returned one kick for 23 yards in Sunday's 43-13 loss to the Titans in Week 1.
Johnson became the No. 2 back and No. 1 kick returner midway through the game when Dontrell Hilliard left with a concussion in the third quarter. Hilliard's entered the NFL concussion protocol and will be questionable for next Monday's road game against the Jets. That means Johnson is in line to back up starter Nick Chubb next week.
