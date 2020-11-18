Johnson garnered zero offensive snaps and five special-teams snaps during Sunday's 10-7 win against the Texans.

With Nick Chubb returning from a knee injury that had held him out since Oct. 4, Johnson was relegated to a special-teams role. Johnson's involvement in the offense had been fading in recent appearances, as he only accumulated 51 scrimmage yards on 15 combined offensive touches Weeks 5 through 10, after racking up 95 yards on 13 carries the game Chubb went down against the Cowboys in Week 4. Heading into a matchup against the Eagles, Johnson sits a distant third on Cleveland's RB depth chart behind Chubb and Kareem Hunt.