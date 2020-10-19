Johnson carried four times for one yard and was targeted once in Sunday's 38-7 loss to Pittsburgh.

Johnson and the rest of the running backs had few holes to hit and were of little need in Sunday's blowout. With Nick Chubb (knee) sidelined and Kareem Hunt (3.4 YPC) bottled up the last two games, there's opportunity for Johnson or Dontrell Hilliard to claim a larger role next week against the Bengals, who allow 142.3 rushing yards per game.