Johnson played 15 snaps on special teams and none on offense in Sunday's 27-14 win over Houston in Week 13.

It's not surprising to see Johnson used on special teams only, but it was interesting that Jerome Ford got his first snaps and touches on offense. If an injury to Nick Chubb or Kareem Hunt should occur in the final weeks of the regular season, it's not a given that Johnson would get first crack at replacing either back in the rotation.