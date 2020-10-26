Johnson had one carry for three yards and was not targeted in Sunday's 37-34 win over the Bengals.

Since a 95-yard outburst in Week 4's win over the Cowboys, Johnson's had fewer touches in each successive week. He's gone from 13 touches to nine to four and now one. His window of opportunity is closing soon. The Browns are at home Week 8 against Las Vegas before a bye week. After that, Nick Chubb (knee) is expected to return, which will relegate Johnson to third on the depth chart.