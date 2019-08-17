Browns' D'Ernest Johnson: Piles up 79 scrimmage yards
Johnson carried 10 times for 53 yards while catching three of three targets for 26 yards and a touchdown during Saturday's 21-18 preseason win over the Colts.
Johnson led the team in carries and rushing yards by a hefty margin while adding a six-yard touchdown reception to punctuate his performance. He came in after Kareem Hunt left and seems to he turning heads as the team's most likely No. 3 running back heading into the regular season. Johnson should get another look next week against the Buccaneers, but the starters and second-stringers should see much more run as well.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Westbrook up
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football prep: Offseason moves
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy football tiers: RB1 strategy
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Top sleepers, breakouts, busts to know
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Preseason Week 2 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard watches and analyzes everything...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Lose Landry
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...