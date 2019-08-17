Browns' D'Ernest Johnson: Piles up 79 scrimmage yards

Johnson carried 10 times for 53 yards while catching three of three targets for 26 yards and a touchdown during Saturday's 21-18 preseason win over the Colts.

Johnson led the team in carries and rushing yards by a hefty margin while adding a six-yard touchdown reception to punctuate his performance. He came in after Kareem Hunt left and seems to he turning heads as the team's most likely No. 3 running back heading into the regular season. Johnson should get another look next week against the Buccaneers, but the starters and second-stringers should see much more run as well.