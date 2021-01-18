Johnson did not play on offense and returned two kickoffs for 37 yards in Sunday's 22-17 playoff loss to Kansas City.

Johnson was a distant third on the depth chart behind Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt all season while appearing in all 16 regular-season games and both playoff contests. He had 33 carries for 166 yards while playing 81 snaps. Both Chubb and Hunt are under contract for 2021, so no change is expected for the running back depth chart. Johnson will be the primary kick and punt returner entering 2021 training camp, but teams typically bring in other candidates to challenge for return jobs.