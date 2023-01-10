Johnson played 10 snaps on special teams and did not play on offense in Sunday's 28-14 loss to Pittsburgh in Week 18.

Johnson finished the year with just seven touches -- four rushes and three receptions -- and heads quietly into the offseason. It was a different tale last season, after Johnson capably filled in for injured backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, rushing 100 times for 534 yards and three touchdowns. There's very little mileage on Johnson, who turns 27 in February. The Browns are expected to go with Jerome Ford as the top backup to Chubb, and Johnson likely feels ready for a bigger role than he had in 2022. Both he and Kareem Hunt are in the final year of their deals and will entertain offers from other teams.