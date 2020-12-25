Johnson (groin) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jets, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
The 24-year-old was limited by the groin injury at the start of the week, but he put in a full practice Friday to avoid the questionable tag. Johnson should handle kick return duties and work as Cleveland's No. 3 running back behind Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt on Sunday.
