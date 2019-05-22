Browns' D'Ernest Johnson: Receiving reps as kick returner

Johnson is competing at kick returner at Browns' workouts, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.

Along with Antonio Callaway, Dontrell Hilliard and Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi, Johnson is one of four players contending for the role on special teams. Johnson showed some open field ability in college at South Florida, averaging 24.4 yards on kick returns and 10.3 yards on punt returns, but likely has the toughest path to earning a roster spot of the four players currently in the mix.