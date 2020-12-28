Johnson returned three kickoffs for 79 yards and two punts for 13 yards in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Jets.
Johnson's normally Cleveland's kick returner, but he added a second duty Sunday with Donovan Peoples-Jones added to the COVID-19 list for the game.
More News
-
Browns' D'Ernest Johnson: Ready for Week 16•
-
Browns' D'Ernest Johnson: Dealing with groin injury•
-
Browns' D'Ernest Johnson: Finishes game•
-
Browns' D'Ernest Johnson: Makes special teams impact•
-
Browns' D'Ernest Johnson: Little use on offense•
-
Browns' D'Ernest Johnson: No carries with Nick Chubb's return•