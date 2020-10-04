Johnson carried 13 times for 95 yards during Sunday's 49-38 win over the Cowboys.
Johnson got involved in the offense after Nick Chubb (knee) left with an injury and gashed the Dallas defense for 7.3 yards per carry. His long gain went for 28 yards and he impressively finished with more carries than Kareem Hunt, who found the end zone twice on the day. Chubb was able to walk off under his own power, but the extent of his injury remains to be seen. If he is forced to sit out next Sunday's matchup with the Colts, Johnson could receive a healthy workload as a complementary option to Hunt.
