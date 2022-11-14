Johnson caught his lone target for minus-2 yards and did not carry the ball in Sunday's 39-17 loss to the Dolphins in Week 10.
Johnson was on the field for a season-high 12 snaps, but there was little need for the running game once the Browns fell behind by three scores early in the third quarter.
More News
-
Browns' D'Ernest Johnson: Mops up win•
-
Browns' D'Ernest Johnson: Could gain larger role soon•
-
Browns' D'Ernest Johnson: Gathers two catches in loss•
-
Browns' D'Ernest Johnson: Limited to special teams•
-
Browns' D'Ernest Johnson: Gets one offensive snap•
-
Browns' D'Ernest Johnson: No offensive snaps•