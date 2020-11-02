Johnson carried twice for six yards and caught his lone target for five yards in Sunday's 16-6 loss to the Raiders.
Johnson's had a total of 17 touches in the four games since a breakout performance in the Week 4 win over Dallas. With a bye week looming and Nick Chubb (knee) eligible to return from injured reserve Week 10, the loss to Las Vegas may have been the window shutting on Johnson's offensive relevance.
