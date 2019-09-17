Johnson ran for just eight yards on three carries, but added 42 receiving yards on three catches during Monday's 23-3 win against the Jets.

The 23-year-old back has made the most of limited opportunities, flashing with a 13-yard scamper on his lone Week 1 carry against the Titans, and collecting a 27-yard reception on Monday Night Football against the Jets. Johnson will continue to serve in a complementary role in Week 3 when Cleveland plays host to the Rams, and a defense that has thus far ranked in the better half of the league against the run, but has given up the ninth-most receiving yards to opposing backs.