Johnson did not play on offense during Sunday's 31-23 loss to Buffalo.
Johnson's usage as a running back has decreased significantly, as both Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt have stayed healthy. He popped for 534 yards (5.3 YPC) when given an opportunity in 2021, but those that speculated on him in 2022 have been disappointed.
