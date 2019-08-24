Browns' D'Ernest Johnson: Yardage leader Friday

Johnson rushed five times for 10 yards and caught three of three targets for a team-high 43 yards in Friday's 13-12 loss to the Buccaneers in preseason Week 3.

Johnson was also used as the primary kick and punt returner, adding 37 yards on four punt returns and 56 yards on two kickoffs. He's the Browns preseason leader in rushing and appears to be the team's third running back entering the final week of preparation for the regular season. And with Kareem Hunt slated to serve an eight-game suspension to start the season, Johnson could become the de facto No. 2 running back behind starter Nick Chubb, who has been held out of preseason action.