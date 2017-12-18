Coach Hue Jackson said Monday that Kindred could miss some time with a wrist injury, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The exact circumstances surrounding Kindred's injury are unknown, but it looks like it is severe enough to potentially cost him the final two games of the regular season. Kindred's availability for practice this week will give the Browns a good idea of where he is health-wise.

