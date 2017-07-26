Browns' Derrick Kindred: Initial starter at free safety
Kindred will start training camp as the No. 1 free safety for the Browns, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.
Kindred's declaration as the No. 1 free safety out of the gate means rookie Jabrill Peppers will be competing with trade acquisition Calvin Pryor, Ibraheim Campbell and a few others for the starting spot at strong safety throughout training camp. As a rookie in 2016, Kindred racked up 46 tackles and five passes defensed in 12 games.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
West on the rise
Knee surgery ended Kenneth Dixon's season before it started, creating a two-headed tandem in...
-
How much will Maclin, Woodhead help?
The Baltimore Ravens lost Kenneth Dixon for the season. Heath Cummings looks at the impact...
-
Colts options hinge on fit Luck
Andrew Luck's shoulder casts a shadow over what could be a prolific Fantasy offense.
-
Elliott slides in latest mock draft
Ezekiel Elliott's slide, albeit small, is one of the highlights in this mock draft from our...
-
Ingram not afraid of Peterson
Jamey Eisenberg spent some time with Saints running back Mark Ingram prior to training camp,...
-
Pierre Garcon is a Fantasy target
Jamey Eisenberg spent some time with new 49ers receiver Pierre Garcon prior to training camp,...