Kindred will start training camp as the No. 1 free safety for the Browns, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

Kindred's declaration as the No. 1 free safety out of the gate means rookie Jabrill Peppers will be competing with trade acquisition Calvin Pryor, Ibraheim Campbell and a few others for the starting spot at strong safety throughout training camp. As a rookie in 2016, Kindred racked up 46 tackles and five passes defensed in 12 games.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories