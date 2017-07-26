Kindred will start training camp as the No. 1 free safety for the Browns, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

Kindred's declaration as the No. 1 free safety out of the gate means rookie Jabrill Peppers will be competing with trade acquisition Calvin Pryor, Ibraheim Campbell and a few others for the starting spot at strong safety throughout training camp. As a rookie in 2016, Kindred racked up 46 tackles and five passes defensed in 12 games.