Browns' Derrick Kindred: Moves to IR
The Browns placed Kindred (wrist) on injured reserve Tuesday.
Kindred sustained the wrist injury in Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Ravens, with the team's medical staff determining soon after it was best to shutter the defensive back for the season. With Kindred sidelined for the final two games, Jabrill Peppers could slide over to his more natural strong safety spot, in which case Kai Nacua and Derron Smith would likely fight for time at free safety. Kindred wraps up the 2017 campaign with 54 tackles, six pass breakups and one interception across 14 games (10 starts).
